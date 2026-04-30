Huachen AI Parking Stock Skyrockets: Why HCAI Shares Are Surging Thursday

Huachen AI Parking Mgmt stock is surging to new heights today. What’s driving HCAI stock higher?

HCAI’s Recent Strategic Acquisition And Low-Float Market Dynamics

Thursday’s surge follows the successful completion of a 1-for-30 reverse stock split on April 13, which was implemented to help the company maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The structural changes have reduced the public float to approximately 629,167 shares, creating an environment where high trading volume leads to parabolic price moves. Market activity is further bolstered by the company's ongoing initiative to deploy its intelligent parking platform in Tier-1 U.S. markets including Los Angeles and New York.

HCAI Stock Technical Setup: Moving Averages Signal Improving Trend Strength

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding's chart is still trying to rebuild after an extreme 52-week drawdown, even with a strong premarket bounce. The stock is trading 65.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 42.2% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bullish for short-to-intermediate trend strength even as the longer-term picture remains challenged.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to momentum cooling after a prior upswing. With the last MACD bearish cross occurring in May 2025 and the MACD dropping below the zero line in June 2025, the indicator history still leans toward sellers having controlled the bigger swings.

The 12-month return sits at -97.80%, which underscores how far the stock has fallen from prior levels despite periodic rebounds. With a 52-week range spanning $3.96 to $318.45, the stock remains far from its prior peak, consistent with a name that can gap sharply but hasn't rebuilt a durable long-term uptrend.

Key Support : $4.00 — near the 52-week low zone where buyers previously stepped in.

: $4.00 — near the 52-week low zone where buyers previously stepped in. Key Resistance: $13.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled.

HCAI Shares Skyrocket Thursday Morning

HCAI Stock Price Activity: Huachen AI Parking shares were up 135.28% at $12.87 Thursday morning, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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