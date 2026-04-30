Ford Shares Fall Despite Q1 Double Beat

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading lower Thursday. The company reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market closed.

Ford stock is showing notable weakness. What’s pressuring F stock?

Q1 Highlights

Ford reported adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 19 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $39.81 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion.

Ford Pro generated $1.7 billion in EBIT on $14.7 billion in revenue, with paid software subscriptions rising 30% year-over-year to 879,000. Ford Blue reported $1.9 billion in EBIT on $23.9 billion in revenue, driven by strength in F-Series and Bronco, along with double-digit growth in Explorer and Expedition sales.

Ford Model e posted a first-quarter EBIT loss of $777 million, while Ford Credit reported earnings before taxes of $783 million, up $203 million year-over-year.

"Our strong first-quarter results and raised full-year guidance reflect the momentum of the Ford+ plan," said CEO Jim Farley.

Guidance

Ford raised its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance to a range of $8.5 billion to $10.5 billion, up from prior guidance of $8.0 billion to $10.0 billion.

Ford Shows Early Momentum Shift, But Downtrend Still Intact

Ford is sitting in the lower half of its 52-week range ($9.86 to $14.79), which keeps the longer-term setup more "repair mode" than breakout mode. The stock is trading 4.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 10.1% below its 100-day SMA, which points to short-term pressure persisting inside a softer intermediate trend.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which hints that downside momentum is easing even as price remains heavy. That "trying to turn up" MACD posture can matter most if the stock can reclaim nearby moving averages rather than fading rallies.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 22.28%, which shows the longer-term tape has still rewarded patience despite the choppier stretch since the February high and March low. The death cross in April (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is a reminder that trend followers may still treat rebounds as tests until the longer-term averages start improving.

Key Resistance : $12.50 — a level where rebounds have recently run into selling pressure.

: $12.50 — a level where rebounds have recently run into selling pressure. Key Support: $11.00 — an area where buyers have tended to show up to slow declines.

Ford Shares Edge Lower

F Price Action: At the time of publication, Ford shares are trading 5.56% lower at $11.56, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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