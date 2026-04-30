Teladoc Stock Slides Following Q1 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance

Teladoc Health stock is taking a hit today. Why is TDOC stock dropping?

Teladoc Q1 Results: Revenue Dips As Earnings Miss Estimates

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $613.8 million (down 2%) and a net loss of 36 cents per share, which missed expectations for a loss of 33 cents. Management also guided second-quarter EPS to a loss of 30 cents to a loss of 20 cents, alongside revenue of $597 million to $626 million.

Teladoc also narrowed full-year revenue guidance to $2.481 billion to $2.576 billion from the prior $2.470 billion to $2.587 billion range, keeping the focus on whether losses can compress fast enough to justify a re-rate.

Teladoc Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

Teladoc is still trading in the lower half of its 52-week range ($4.40 to $9.77), which keeps the longer-term chart in "repair mode" after earlier breakdowns. The stock is trading 8.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 13.9% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bearish for trend followers because rallies haven't been strong enough to reclaim key trend lines.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which points to improving momentum underneath the tape even as price sits below major averages. In everyday terms, MACD being above the signal line means downside pressure is easing compared with recent weeks, but it doesn't confirm a full trend reversal by itself.

The longer view remains heavy: the stock is down 17.25% over the past 12 months, which fits with a market that has repeatedly sold rallies. The death cross that occurred in December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) reinforces that the dominant trend has been lower, so traders often look for proof of sustained strength before trusting bounces.

Key Resistance : $6.00 — a level where prior rallies have struggled to push through.

: $6.00 — a level where prior rallies have struggled to push through. Key Support: $4.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up near recent lows.

TDOC Stock Price Activity In Premarket Trading

TDOC Stock Price Activity: Teladoc Health shares were down 12.09% at $5.23 during pre-market trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Teladoc