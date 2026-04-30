EXCLUSIVE: Vivakor Strengthens Trading Operations With $72 Million Crude Oil Transaction

Energy services firm Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) on Thursday announced it has secured a recurring crude oil transaction valued at about $72 million.

The deal runs for 12 months through its Vivakor Supply & Trading platform, extending through May 2027.

Transaction Details

The agreement covers about $6 million in monthly crude volumes and includes transportation services, supporting Vivakor's integrated logistics, infrastructure, and marketing strategy.

Vivakor expects to recognize roughly 1% of the contract value on standard crude trades.

The deal, amid crude prices above $100 per barrel, reflects expanding trading activity across key U.S. basins and strengthens overall network efficiency and value.

Executive Commentary

Chairman, President, and CEO James Ballengee said, "This transaction reflects continued execution of our strategy to integrate logistics, infrastructure, and marketing activities. We are seeing ongoing activity across key U.S. oil markets, particularly in core producing basins, which continues to support demand for efficient crude oil movement and marketing solutions."

"By facilitating volumes across our system, we can support customer needs while enhancing connectivity across our broader platform."

Recent Earnings Report

Vivakor reported 2025 revenue of $104.4 million, up 16% year-over-year, with gross profit rising to $37.7 million and margins expanding to 36.1% from 11.4%.

Total assets reached $113.5 million, and stockholders' equity stood at $37.2 million, reflecting an improvement in the balance sheet. Supply and trading led with $57.6 million in revenue contribution.

Despite operational gains, net loss widened to $115.3 million, primarily due to a $40.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment.

The company's shift toward higher-margin logistics, asset integration, and infrastructure focus supports long-term growth and improved operational efficiency.

VIVK Price Action: Vivakor shares were down 3.49% at $2.21 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.02, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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