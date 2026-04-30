What's Going On With KBR Stock Thursday?

Geolith Investment Strengthens Lithium Strategy

On Thursday, KBR announced a strategic investment in Geolith to accelerate global deployment of its Li-Capt® direct lithium extraction technology, expanding its 2024 alliance.

The partnership combines extraction and refining capabilities to deliver end-to-end lithium production solutions, targeting faster commercialization, lower costs, and reduced environmental impact amid rising battery demand.

$510M Government Contract Expands Analytics Role

Separately, KBR secured a multi-award IDIQ contract with a ceiling value of $510 million to provide joint data and analytic support services to the Office of the Secretary of War's CAPE Joint Data Support Division over five years.

The company will deliver data-driven solutions to support military decision-making, including analysis of global forces, capabilities, and deployments, with work primarily based at the Pentagon and in Alexandria, Virginia.

The award expands KBR's role into a new mission area, strengthening its analytics and modernization capabilities.

KBR Stock Technical Analysis: Key Levels And Momentum

KBR is trading within its 52-week range of $34.75 to $56.78, closer to the lower end. The stock is trading 1.4% above its 20-day simple moving average, signaling a short-term bullish trend.

However, it remains 2.3% below its 50-day SMA, indicating some intermediate-term weakness.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 42.72, indicating a neutral momentum state. This suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which may signal a consolidation phase.

Key Resistance : $38.50 — A level where previous rallies have stalled.

: $38.50 — A level where previous rallies have stalled. Key Support: $36.00 — A level where buying interest has historically appeared.

KBR Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

KBR is set to report earnings on May 5, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 91 cents (Down from 98 cents)

: 91 cents (Down from 98 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.87 billion (Down from $2.06 billion)

: $1.87 billion (Down from $2.06 billion) Valuation: P/E of 10.3x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $49.60. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $40.00) (April 13)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $40.00) (April 13) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $53.00) (January 26)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $53.00) (January 26) Truist Securities: Buy (Lowers Target to $50.00) (December 19, 2025)

KBR Stock Price Today: Premarket Move

KBR Stock Price Activity: KBR shares were up 1.36% at $36.51 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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