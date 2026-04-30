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Meta Disputes Abuse Figures
April 30, 2026 8:02 AM 1 min read

Meta, Ford, Willis Towers Watson And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures gaining around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) dipped 8.2% to $613.75 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

Meta reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday after the bell. The company anticipates full-year capital expenditures of $125 billion to $145 billion, up from prior guidance of $115 billion to $135 billion.

Meta shares dipped 8.2% to $613.75 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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