Why Qualcomm Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Qualcomm reported second-quarter revenue of $10.60 billion, down 2% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $10.59 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.65 for the quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of $2.56.
Qualcomm shares jumped 10.6% to $172.50 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
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