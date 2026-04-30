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Qualcomm logo on office building exterior
April 30, 2026 5:26 AM 3 min read

Why Qualcomm Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Qualcomm reported second-quarter revenue of $10.60 billion, down 2% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $10.59 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.65 for the quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of $2.56.

Qualcomm shares jumped 10.6% to $172.50 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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