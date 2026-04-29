Tesla Just Dropped Big News About Its Electric Semi Truck

Tesla stock is trading in a tight range. Where are TSLA shares going?

Tesla High-Volume Semi Production Begins

In a social post on X late Wednesday, Tesla announced that its first Tesla Semi has rolled off the high-volume production line.

“First Semi off high volume line,” Tesla said in the post, which featured an image of Tesla workers inside the company’s Semi production facility.

Tesla built the dedicated Semi factory near Reno, Nevada. Volume production of the Semi kicked off in March, according to a Teslarati report.

TSLA Shares Stall After Hours

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.13% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $372.30 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com