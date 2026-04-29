Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
MGM Resorts sign
April 29, 2026 4:58 PM 1 min read

MGM Shares Dip After Q1 Earnings — Here's Why

Here's a look at the details inside the report. 

MGM Q1 Details       

MGM Resorts reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Quarterly revenue came in at $4.45 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $4.37 billion.

MGM reported the following first-quarter business highlights:

  • Las Vegas Strip Resorts’ quarterly net revenues increased year-over-year for the first time since the third quarter of 2024
  • BetMGM North America Venture reported year-over-year increases in net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
  • Closed on the sale of the operations of MGM Northfield Park for $546 million in April 2026

“We are pleased to report record first-quarter consolidated net revenues driven primarily by MGM China and MGM Digital, as well as growth at our BetMGM North America Venture,” said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts International.

“MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas Strip Resorts delivered comparable period quarterly top line growth for the first time in over a year and monthly net revenues that strengthened into March,” Hornbuckle added.

MGM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MGM stock was down 0.69% to $39 in Wednesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved