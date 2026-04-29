Coinbase Stock Slides Amid Middle East Uncertainty

Robinhood Markets stock is taking a hit today. Why is HOOD stock dropping?

Why Coinbase Is Trading Lower

Middle East Tensions Are Driving Risk-Off Behavior

The geopolitical picture has become more complicated. Trump said the blockade is "more effective than bombing" and claimed Iran's oil infrastructure is under severe strain. U.S. Central Command has prepared a "short and powerful" strike package if needed, while Iranian officials warned of "practical and unprecedented action" in response.

Oil prices have surged as the situation unfolds, with U.S. gasoline hitting its highest level since 2022. Rising energy costs and geopolitical stress typically push investors out of speculative assets, and crypto‑related stocks often sit at the top of that list.

Robinhood's Crypto Slump Adds To Concerns

Robinhood's earnings report didn't help sentiment. The company's crypto revenue fell to $134 million, down nearly half from a year ago, and crypto now represents just 13% of total revenue. Trading volumes also dropped sharply.

Even though Robinhood saw strength in prediction markets, options and equities, the crypto weakness stands out.

The Technical Picture

Coinbase is sitting in the lower half of its 52-week range (between $444.64 and $139.36), which indicates the longer-term recovery remains incomplete. The stock is trading 3.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.8% below its 100-day SMA, a mix that leans bearish for trend-followers despite occasional short-term bounces.

The moving average structure is still conflicted: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a near-term positive), but the death cross from December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeps the longer-term trend pressure in focus. That longer-term drag shows up in how far the stock is from its 200-day SMA, with shares still 32.6% below it, consistent with rallies having trouble turning into sustained uptrends.

MACD (moving average convergence divergence, a trend/momentum measure) is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside momentum may be easing even during a red day. In everyday terms, MACD being above the signal line means the recent price action is improving versus the prior trend, even if the stock is still below key longer-term averages.

Key Support : $163.00 — an area where buyers have tended to show up.

: $163.00 — an area where buyers have tended to show up. Key Resistance: $213.50 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled.

COIN Shares Are Dropping

COIN Price Action: Coinbase shares were down 6.92% at $180.67 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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