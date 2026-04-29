Lucid Stock Hits New All-Time Low: Are Dilution Concerns Crushing The Uber Robotaxi Dream?

Lucid Group stock is testing lower boundaries. Why are LCID shares at support?

What Is Driving Lucid Group’s Stock Decline?

Critical Technical Levels for LCID Stock

Lucid is pinned near the bottom of its 52-week range after the April low, which keeps the longer-term chart tilted toward sellers. The stock is trading 28.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 44.7% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that signals weak short-term traction and a still-damaged intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 24.63, which is firmly oversold and shows selling pressure has become stretched. RSI at 24.63 reflects heavy downside momentum that can spark sharp bounces, even without a trend change.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is down 77.81%, which lines up with the bearish moving-average stack (20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA). With price also below the 200-day SMA by 63.1%, the chart is still signaling that longer-term sellers have controlled the trend.

Key Resistance : $10.00 — a prior "line in the sand" area where rebounds have tended to stall.

: $10.00 — a prior "line in the sand" area where rebounds have tended to stall. Key Support: $7.50 — a round-number zone where buyers often try to slow selloffs.

Lucid Group Earnings Preview For May 5

The countdown is on: Lucid Group is set to report earnings on May 5.

EPS Estimate : $-2.30 (Down from $-2.00 YoY)

: $-2.30 (Down from $-2.00 YoY) Revenue Estimate: $381.77 million (Up from $235.05 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $13.33. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Hold (Lowers Target to $10.00) (April 15)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $10.00) (April 15) Baird : Neutral (Lowers Target to $12.00) (April 15)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $12.00) (April 15) Citigroup: Initiated with Buy (Target $17.00) (March 18)

LCID Stock Price Movement on Wednesday

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 2.90% at $5.70 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Lucid