Nokia Stock Is Surging Today: What's Driving The Move?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shares are trading higher on Wednesday as traders rotate into telecom-and-networking names tied to AI infrastructure buildouts. Here’s what investors need to know.

Nokia stock is challenging resistance. Why are NOK shares at highs?

Nokia's Revised Outlook On AI Infrastructure Growth

Nokia, Blaize Holdings and PT Datacomm Diangraha formed a strategic alliance to deploy hybrid AI inference infrastructure across Indonesia and Southeast Asia, combining Nokia networking with energy-efficient edge AI compute and local deployment.

The group framed the opportunity around Indonesia's fast-growing AI market, with sovereign AI projected to add up to $140 billion to GDP by 2030 (per Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Twimbit).

Nokia's AI-networking bid is also being reinforced by its own outlook for AI and cloud demand, including a raised view that the addressable market grows 27% CAGR from 2025 to 2028 (up from 16% previously).

That reset matters for the stock because it ties the Indonesia alliance to a bigger monetization runway in optical and IP networks as demand from AI customers accelerates.

Nokia Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Nokia is pressing into the top end of its 52-week range and has already cleared the prior 52-week high ($11.31), which keeps the longer trend pointed up. The stock is trading 26.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 62.5% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that shows buyers still control both the short- and intermediate-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 73.39, which is overbought and can mean upside momentum is getting stretched. RSI at 73.39 reflects persistent buying pressure, but it also raises the odds of choppier pullbacks.

Key Resistance : $12.50 — a nearby round-number zone where breakouts often get tested.

: $12.50 — a nearby round-number zone where breakouts often get tested. Key Support: $10.00 — near the rising 20-day area where dips may try to stabilize.

Nokia Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths And Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nokia, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Nokia’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with supportive quality and growth scores. The trade-off is valuation, where the stock doesn't screen as cheap, so follow-through tends to matter more than "value support" if sentiment cools.

Nokia Stock Surges Wednesday

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares were up 9.29% at $12.36 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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