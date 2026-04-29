Why Is Expedia Stock Gaining Today?

This collaboration allows Uber users to book hotels directly in the Uber app, enhancing the travel experience amid rising demand as summer approaches.

The partnership between Uber and Expedia Group aims to simplify travel booking for users, integrating hotel reservations directly into the Uber app.

This initiative comes at a time when travel demand is surging, with consumers seeking more efficient ways to manage their trips.

The broader market is experiencing mixed performance, with the Nasdaq down 0.26% while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones are down 0.21% and 0.61%, respectively.

Despite the positive news for Expedia, the stock’s gains occur as broader market indicators show a decline, suggesting that company-specific factors may be influencing its performance.

Technical Analysis

Expedia is currently trading within a strong range, with a 12-month return of 54.66%.

The stock is trading 1.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating short-term bullish momentum, while it sits 1.7% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting some intermediate-term pressure.

The stock is also trading 6.7% above its 50-day SMA, which reflects a positive short-term trend.

However, it is 5.8% above its 200-day SMA, indicating a longer-term bullish outlook, although the recent death cross in April, where the 50-day SMA crossed below the 200-day SMA, raises caution for some traders.

Key Resistance : $280.00 — A significant level where upward momentum may stall.

: $280.00 — A significant level where upward momentum may stall. Key Support: $218.50 — A critical level where buying interest has historically appeared.

Why It Matters

Expedia is the world’s second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2025 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination activities, and advertising revenue (8%).

The company operates several branded travel booking sites, with its three core brands being Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, along with a metasearch brand, Trivago.

The partnership with Uber enhances Expedia’s value proposition by integrating travel logistics into a single platform, which is particularly relevant as travel demand increases.

This collaboration positions Expedia to capture a larger share of the travel market, especially as consumers seek streamlined booking experiences.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Expedia is set to report earnings on May 7, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.26 (Up from 40 cents)

: $1.26 (Up from 40 cents) Revenue Estimate : $3.35 billion (Up from $2.99 billion)

: $3.35 billion (Up from $2.99 billion) Valuation: P/E of 24.7x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $282.25. Recent analyst moves include:

B. Riley Securities : Buy (Lowers Target to $350.00) (April 27)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $350.00) (April 27) BTIG : Buy (Maintains Target to $330.00) (April 20)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $330.00) (April 20) Wells Fargo: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $310.00) (April 14)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Expedia Group, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 33.04 — Trading at a premium relative to peers.

: 33.04 — Trading at a premium relative to peers. Growth : 61.72 — Moderate growth potential observed.

: 61.72 — Moderate growth potential observed. Momentum: 70.28 — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Expedia Group’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a balanced profile with moderate growth potential and strong momentum, indicating a favorable outlook in the current market environment.

EXPE Price Action: Expedia Group shares were up 1.83% at $246.59 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Bangla press via Shutterstock