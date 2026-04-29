Amazon Stock Hits All-Time High Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Amazon.com stock is challenging resistance. Why is AMZN stock breaking out?

UBS Call Adds Fuel To The Rally

UBS reaffirmed its bullish stance on Amazon with a price target of $304, arguing that the arrival of OpenAI's most advanced models on Bedrock represents one of the most important developments for AWS in recent quarters, Investing.com reported.

The firm framed the integration as a natural extension of Amazon's earlier investment and partnership with OpenAI, and as a sign that AWS is positioning itself to capture a broader share of enterprise AI workloads.

OpenAI Access Expands AWS's AI Reach

Amazon has been rolling out new tools designed to make AI adoption more practical for a wider range of businesses, not just software companies. UBS noted that this mirrors the messaging from Google's Cloud Next event, where the emphasis was on everyday use cases rather than research‑heavy applications.

The idea that AI is becoming accessible to every company broadens the potential customer base for AWS and supports the view that Amazon's cloud business could see accelerating demand.

Expectations For Q1 Earnings

Wall Street is looking for first‑quarter revenue of roughly $177 billion, up sharply from a year ago. Amazon has topped revenue expectations in nine of the past 10 quarters and has been consistently beaten earnings estimates as well. The company's own guidance last quarter called for revenue between $173.5 and $178.5 million.

What Analysts Will Be Watching

Market strategists say the key areas to watch are consumer spending trends in Amazon's retail business and the pace of AI monetization inside AWS. Amazon has traded lower after recent earnings reports, often because investors focused on rising AI‑related spending rather than the company's top‑line strength.

AWS posted 24% growth in the fourth quarter, its fastest pace in more than three years. Amazon also highlighted that its custom chips have reached a $10 billion annual revenue run rate. The company's recent agreement with Anthropic and the addition of OpenAI models to Bedrock give investors multiple angles to watch for AI‑driven acceleration.

AMZN Shares Are Climbing

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were up 0.59% at $261.23 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock hit an all-time high on Wednesday before pulling back, according to Benzinga Pro.

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