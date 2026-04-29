What's Going On With Zoom Video Stock Wednesday?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares climbed Wednesday. The Nasdaq is up 0.42% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.15%.

Microsoft Veteran Joins Executive Suite

Focusing On AI-First Strategy

Dicker will now manage Zoom's global product organization. He aims to integrate machine learning across the platform. Dicker noted, "With AI embedded across the platform, we have the opportunity to simplify how work gets done."

Management expects this shift to turn simple conversations into automated workflows.

Technical Analysis

Zoom is trading near the upper end of its 52-week range, sitting below the $97.58 high but well above the $69.15 low.

It's also trading 8.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.9% above its 100-day SMA.

The "death cross" that occurred in April (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) still hangs over the longer-term backdrop, but price being 13.2% above the 200-day SMA shows the market has been pushing past that earlier bearish signal.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 20.60%.

Key Resistance : $94.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled and sellers may reappear.

: $94.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled and sellers may reappear. Key Support: $77.50 — an area where demand has tended to show up during pullbacks.

ZM Price Action: Zoom Communications shares were up 3.21% at $94.06 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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