What's Behind The Drop In Bath And Body Works Stock?

Bath & Body Works stock is facing resistance. Why are BBWI shares declining?

Bath & Body Works Hires New Product Officer

Bath & Body Works named Veronique Gabai-Pinsky as its first-ever chief brand & product officer, effective May 18, 2026, and said she will report to CEO Daniel Heaf as part of the Executive Leadership Team. The company said her remit includes elevating the consumer proposition, advancing fragrance leadership, accelerating innovation, and "reigniting the brand."

The broader market is leaning risk-off with the S&P 500 down 0.25%, the Dow down 0.74%, and the Russell 2000 down 0.87%, even as the Nasdaq is up 0.25%. Consumer Discretionary is down 0.45% and sits 6th out of 11 sectors today, and BBWI is falling more than both its sector and the index.

Shares Drop Below Key Averages

Bath & Body Works is still trying to stabilize after a deep drawdown, and Wednesday's leadership headline lands while the chart remains dominated by longer-term selling pressure. The stock is trading 1.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which points to near-term hesitation, and 9.8% below its 100-day SMA, which keeps the intermediate trend tilted bearish.

The moving average structure reinforces that message, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, a setup that often shows rallies are getting sold. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line, which hints that downside momentum is easing versus earlier in the move.

The stock is down 39.41% over the past 12 months, which matches the idea that longer-term holders have been de-risking on rebounds rather than chasing strength. Within the 52-week range ($14.28 to $34.66), the current zone is much closer to the low than the high, so traders tend to watch whether bounces can hold before they reach overhead supply.

Key Resistance : $20.00 — a level where rallies have recently stalled and sellers may reappear.

: $20.00 — a level where rallies have recently stalled and sellers may reappear. Key Support: $17.00 — an area where buyers have tended to step in to slow declines.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 29 cents (Down from 49 cents YoY)

: 29 cents (Down from 49 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.36 Billion (Down from $1.42 Billion YoY)

: $1.36 Billion (Down from $1.42 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 6.2x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $22.60 (high: $26.00, low: $17.00) across 25 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $25.00) (March 5)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $25.00) (March 5) Telsey Advisory Group : Market Perform (Raises Target to $25.00) (March 5)

: Market Perform (Raises Target to $25.00) (March 5) Telsey Advisory Group: Market Perform (Maintains Target to $23.00) (March 4)

Shares Slip On Wednesday

BBWI Stock Price Activity: Bath & Body Works shares were down 2.96% at $18.69 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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