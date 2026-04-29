Intel Shares Hit 52-Week High — What's Going On?

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are surging on Wednesday. The stock rose as much as 7.59% during the session. It touched a fresh 52-week high of $94.06.
The Nasdaq is up 0.33% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.05%.
• Intel stock is approaching key resistance levels. What’s driving INTC to record levels?
This follows a 24% jump last Friday. Momentum continues from a blowout first-quarter 2026 earnings report.
Investors are responding to aggressive analyst upgrades and crushed expectations.
AI Demand Supercharges Results
CEO Lip-Bu Tan emphasized that AI demand is driving growth. The shift toward inference and agentic AI increases CPU needs.
Intel reported adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents on $13.58 billion in revenue. This beat consensus estimates of two cents per share. CFO Dave Zinsner noted broad-based price increases helped the results.
Mixed Analyst Perspectives on Valuation
Foundry Progress and Market Trends
Needham analyst Quinn Bolton highlighted tight supply issues. He noted Intel’s 18A yields are ahead of internal projections.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index recently notched 18 straight sessions of gains. Semiconductor stocks have driven the broader S&P 500 Index up 9% in April.
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions
The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price forecast of $63.03.
Recent analyst moves include:
- Freedom Broker: Upgraded to Buy (Target $100 on April 28)
- Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises target to $65 on April 27)
- UBS: Neutral (Raises target to $83 on April 24)
INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 10.85% at $93.72 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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