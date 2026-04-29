What's Going On With Nio Stock? 2026 Beijing Auto Show In Focus

NIO stock is showing upward movement. What’s pushing NIO stock higher?

Nio Switches To 900V High-Voltage Architecture

Nio's roadmap is getting clearer because new 900V-equipped models are expected to debut at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, giving investors a date-driven checkpoint instead of an indefinite "next-gen" promise.

The company also highlighted system-level integration with chip suppliers as a way to reduce development complexity and accelerate execution, as it advance its next-generation platform strategy.

NIO Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

Nio is holding the upper half of its 52-week range ($3.34 to $8.02), which keeps the longer recovery attempt intact rather than reverting back toward the lows. The stock is trading 1.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 22.3% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans constructive for short- and intermediate-term trend followers.

Key Resistance : $7.00 — a level where recent rallies have had trouble pushing through

: $7.00 — a level where recent rallies have had trouble pushing through Key Support: $6.50 — an area buyers may try to defend if weakness shows up

What Is NIO And How Does It Compete?

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, and it tries to stand out with battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies.

Its current lineup spans midsize to large sedans and SUVs, and it sold around 326,000 EVs in 2025, about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. That's why the 900V platform narrative matters: it's a concrete way to compete on real-world efficiency, charging, and performance, not just branding.

NIO Stock Price Activity on Wednesday

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were up 1.73% at $6.47 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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