What's Going On With Upstart Holdings Stock?

Upstart Holdings stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s pressuring UPST stock?

Upstart Expands Existing Agreement

Upstart said it signed a $1.25 billion forward-flow agreement with Fortress Investment Group, expanding on an initial forward-flow transaction the two announced in 2025. President of Capital & Enterprise Sanjay Datta said the expanded partnership adds to Upstart's “wide array” of capital partners and supports its goal of driving down the cost and complexity of borrowing.

Is Upstart Momentum Turning?

The move in Upstart stock on Wednesday appears more technical than anything else with the stock cooling off after a strong surge over the past month. Even with Wednesday’s pullback, shares are still up more than 22% this month.

Upstart is still trying to rebuild its trend after a deep drawdown from last year's highs, and traders often watch whether capital-partner headlines translate into cleaner price structure. The stock is trading 2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.8% below its 100-day SMA, a split that leans constructive short-term, but is still pressured on the intermediate trend.

The moving average setup is also mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish near-term alignment), but the death cross that formed in October 2025 (50-day falling below the 200-day) keeps the longer-term backdrop cautious. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which points to improving upside momentum versus the prior downtrend.

The stock is down 37.17% over the past 12 months, which is consistent with a longer-term market still demanding proof of durable growth. It's also much closer to its $23.96 52-week low than its $87.30 high, so rallies tend to face overhead supply from prior breakdown areas.

Key Resistance : $36.00 — a level where prior rallies have tended to stall.

: $36.00 — a level where prior rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $25.50 — an area where buyers have previously shown up.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Upstart Holdings is set to report earnings on May 5, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 38 cents (Up from 30 cents YoY)

: 38 cents (Up from 30 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $300.59 million (Up from $213.37 million YoY)

: $300.59 million (Up from $213.37 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 73.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $46.15. Recent analyst moves include:

BTIG : Buy (Maintains Target to $43.00) (April 9)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $43.00) (April 9) Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $51.00) (March 26)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $51.00) (March 26) BTIG: Upgraded to Buy (Target $43.00) (March 16)

UPST Shares Sink On Wednesday

UPST Stock Price Activity: Upstart Holdings shares were down 5.72% at $30.97 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock