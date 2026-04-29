Plug Power Stock Rallies As Bloom Energy Blows Past Estimates

Plug Power stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is PLUG stock surging?

Bloom Energy Q1 Double Beat Sparks Sector Optimism

The optimism surrounding Bloom Energy is lifting Plug Power as investors bet on broader strength within the clean energy market. Bloom’s management attributed their rapid growth to a 208% surge in product revenue, signaling robust demand for on-site digital power solutions as the company aims to become a standard for the digital age.

As a major peer in the green energy space, Plug Power is gaining in sympathy because Bloom’s results suggest that the “go-to choice” for on-site power is seeing accelerated adoption.

Clean Tech Momentum And Higher Guidance

As Bloom Energy hits fresh 52-week highs and exhibits strong momentum, the positive sentiment is spilling over to peers like Plug Power, as the market re-evaluates the growth trajectory and profitability potential for the entire hydrogen industry.

Plug Power Q1 Earnings: What To Expect Next Month

The countdown is on: Plug Power is set to report earnings on May 11.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Up from a loss of 21 cents YoY)

: Loss of 10 cents (Up from a loss of 21 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $142.03 million (Up from $133.67 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $3.08. Recent analyst moves include:

Clear Street : Buy (Raises Target to $3.50) (April 29)

: Buy (Raises Target to $3.50) (April 29) Susquehanna : Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9) Jefferies: Hold (Lowers Target to $1.80) (March 9)

PLUG Shares Climb Wednesday Morning

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were up 4.29% at $3.16 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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