The Trade Desk Stock Is Rising: Is This $3 Billion Ad Trend The Next Growth Catalyst?

Trade Desk stock is showing upward movement. Why are TTD shares climbing?

The Trade Desk’s New Partnership With DramaBox

The Trade Desk launched a partnership this week with DramaBox, giving advertisers access to a vertical short drama platform and making Trade Desk the first demand-side platform partner for DramaBox. The inventory is live globally and can be folded into omnichannel campaigns across connected TV, mobile and other environments.

The short-drama format is scaling quickly, with projections calling for a $3 billion market in 2025 and top apps reaching 250 million monthly users. Management framed the rollout around programmatic efficiency, measurement and unified campaign management on the open internet.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For TTD Stock

Trade Desk is still sitting near the bottom of its 52-week range, which keeps the longer-term chart biased toward caution even on green days. The stock is trading 7.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 18.9% below its 100-day SMA, a mix that points to a short-term rebound that hasn't repaired the intermediate trend.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward improving near-term momentum after a rough stretch. When MACD is above the signal line, it typically means buyers are gaining traction versus the prior downtrend.

The stock is down 56.14% over the past 12 months, which is consistent with a market that has been repricing digital ad exposure and growth expectations. With the 200-day SMA far overhead and bearish longer-term crossovers still in place, rallies tend to face "prove it" pressure as they approach prior breakdown zones.

Key Resistance : $28.50 — a level where prior rallies have tended to stall.

: $28.50 — a level where prior rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $21.00 — an area where buyers have recently shown up to defend price.

How The Trade Desk Operates In Digital Advertising

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio and social) on devices like computers, smartphones and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased.

The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising. That's why the DramaBox partnership matters: adding a fast-growing "short drama" inventory source can expand what buyers can access inside the same unified, cross-channel workflow.

Trade Desk Earnings Preview For May

The countdown is on: The Trade Desk is set to report earnings on May 7.

EPS Estimate : 28 cents (Down from 33 cents YoY)

: 28 cents (Down from 33 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $678.78 million (Up from $616.02 million YoY)

: $678.78 million (Up from $616.02 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 25.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $39.19. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $31.00) (April 21)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $31.00) (April 21) Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $24.00) (April 6)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $24.00) (April 6) Evercore ISI Group: Outperform (Lowers Target to $32.00) (March 19)

Trade Desk Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for The Trade Desk,, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: The Trade Desk,’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-leaning setup that's being held back by very weak momentum and low quality scoring. For longer-term bulls, the key question is whether improving demand signals (like new inventory partnerships) can translate into sustained price strength above major resistance levels.

TTD Stock Price Movement On Wednesday

TTD Stock Price Activity: Trade Desk shares were up 3.14% at $23.96 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock