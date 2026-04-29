Microsoft Stock In Focus As Q3 Earnings Approach

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is in the spotlight Wednesday as the company is set to report third-quarter financial results after the market close.

Microsoft shares are under pressure. What’s pulling MSFT shares down?

Microsoft Set to Report Q3 Earnings

Microsoft is expected to report earnings per share of $4.06 and revenue of $81.39 billion for the third quarter.

Microsoft previously projected Azure revenue growth between 37% and 38% in constant currency for the third-quarter quarter.

In the prior quarter, Microsoft reported revenue of $81.3 billion, representing a 17% year-over-year increase.

CEO Satya Nadella said during the company's second-quarter earnings call that Microsoft is "in the beginning phases of AI diffusion and its broad GDP impact," highlighting continued focus on artificial intelligence.

During the same second-quarter update, the company also pointed to infrastructure optimization efforts, focusing on improving efficiency through metrics such as "tokens per watt per dollar," alongside development of an AI-focused network connecting facilities in Atlanta and Wisconsin.

Separately, TD Cowen maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft with a $540 price target, noting changes to the company's amended partnership agreement with OpenAI could reduce revenue share payments and provide a more predictable operating outlook.

Microsoft Shares Remain Stagnant

MSFT Price Action: At the time of publication, Microsoft shares are trading 0.96% lower at $425.15, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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