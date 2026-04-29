Ondas Shares Slide 9% Following 2.3 Million Share Resale Filing

Ondas stock is showing notable weakness. Why are ONDS shares down?

ONDS Stock Struggles After Share Resale Filing

The defense and critical infrastructure technology firm filed a prospectus supplement to register the resale of 2,351,833 shares of common stock held by selling stockholders.

These shares are specifically tied to the company’s acquisition of Mistral Inc., a transaction that reached its closing date on April 24.

Dilution Concerns Rise With $125 Million In Upcoming Issuances

The immediate selling pressure appears to be driven by investor caution regarding future dilution. According to the merger agreement, Ondas is scheduled to issue an additional $125 million of common stock in five equal installments between today and May 22.

It is important to note that Ondas will not receive any proceeds from the resale of these shares, as all funds are directed to the selling stockholders, primarily Shoshana Banai.

ONDS Shares Fall Wednesday Morning

ONDS Price Action: Ondas shares were down 8.02% at $9.64 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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