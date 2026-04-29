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April 29, 2026 10:08 AM 3 min read

General Dynamics, Visa, NXP Semiconductors, Penske Automotive And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

General Dynamics reported quarterly earnings of $4.10 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.68 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $13.481 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.709 billion.

General Dynamics shares jumped 9.1% to $342.16 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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