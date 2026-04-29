U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

General Dynamics reported quarterly earnings of $4.10 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.68 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $13.481 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.709 billion.

General Dynamics shares jumped 9.1% to $342.16 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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