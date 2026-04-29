Is FuelCell Energy The Next AI Power Play? Data Center Demand Drives 275% Pipeline Growth

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are moving higher Wednesday morning as investors rotated into higher-beta clean-energy names tied to data-center power demand.

FuelCell Energy's push is coming with the stock trading just below a 52-week high of $11.99, keeping breakout traders focused on whether momentum can hold near the top of the range.

FuelCell Energy shares are climbing with conviction. What’s behind FCEL gains?

What Is FuelCell Energy’s Latest Catalyst?

The latest bid is being linked to rising interest in on-site power for data centers, with attention spilling over from Bloom Energy after it expanded a partnership with Oracle to supply up to 2.8 GW of fuel cells. FuelCell Energy is also pitching its 12.5 MW utility-scale power block and has outlined plans to scale Torrington manufacturing capacity to 350 MW annually.

The company has pointed to a business pipeline that grew 275% year over year, with more than 80% tied to data centers and digital infrastructure. That "AI/data-center power" framing is helping explain why FCEL is catching incremental momentum during early trading Wednesday.

FuelCell Energy’s Key Technical Levels To Watch

FuelCell Energy is pressing the upper end of its 52-week range, sitting closer to the $12.43 high than the $3.58 low, which reflects sustained buyer control over the past year. The stock is trading 37.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 40.3% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to strong short- and intermediate-term trend strength.

The moving average stack is also supportive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA (bullish) and a golden cross that occurred in October 2025, which tends to align with longer-lasting uptrends. Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line, which leans toward upside momentum staying in place.

With a 12-month gain of 143.03%, FCEL has been in a powerful longer-term uptrend that often attracts trend-following flows. The main technical question now is whether buyers can push through the $12.00 area cleanly or whether momentum cools after the premarket pop.

Key Resistance : $12.00 — a breakout area where rallies have recently stalled.

: $12.00 — a breakout area where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $7.50 — a rounded zone near clustered moving averages where dip-buying may show up.

What Is FuelCell Energy And Its Business Model?

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy technology company that develops, designs, produces and services high-temperature fuel cells used for clean electric power generation. Its core offering includes proprietary molten carbonate fuel cell systems that generate electricity electrochemically with ultra low emissions and high efficiency.

The company also operates as a solutions provider, managing design, manufacturing, installation and maintenance under long-term power purchase, service, and engineering procurement agreements. That matters for the current move because the market is increasingly focused on reliable, on-site power options for data centers, and FCEL is trying to position its platform as a fit for that demand.

FuelCell Energy Earnings & Analyst Outlook For June

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 5 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 46 cents (Up from $-1.79 YoY)

: Loss of 46 cents (Up from $-1.79 YoY) Revenue Estimate: $41.36 million (Up from $37.41 million YoY)

FuelCell Energy Price Action Update

FCEL Stock Price Activity: FuelCell Energy shares were up 14.19% at $11.35 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock