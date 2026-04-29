What's Going On With SoFi Stock Wednesday?

SoFi stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why are SOFI shares down?

Q1 Highlights

SoFi reported adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents, inline with the consensus estimate. In addition, it reported revenue of $1.08 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Total loan originations reached a record $12.2 billion in the quarter.

Member growth rose 35% year-over-year to 14.7 million, while total products increased 39% to 22.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $3.40 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $4.93 billion at the end of 2025.

"We had an excellent Q1 delivering another quarter of durable growth and strong returns," said CEO Anthony Noto.

SoFi expects second-quarter revenue to be $1.11 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Furthermore, the company expects fiscal-year adjusted earnings per share to be more than 60 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 60 cents. Lastly, the company anticipates fiscal-year revenue to be more than $4.65 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion.

SoFi Shares Fall

SOFI Price Action: At the time of publication, SoFi shares are trading 12.20% lower at $16.13, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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