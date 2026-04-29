Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Smartphone with Etsy logo on the screen, shopping cart and parcels.
April 29, 2026 9:22 AM 2 min read

Etsy Stock Jumps As Q1 Earnings Crush Estimates And Buyer Growth Returns

Marketplace Momentum And Operational Streamlining

The e-commerce platform reported quarterly earnings of 89 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents. Total sales for the period reached $631.3 million, outperforming the projected $620.8 million estimate.

Management Commentary On AI, Future Growth

She noted that while “Discovery and Matching help buyers discover and connect with the right items,” the company’s focus on “Loyalty and Human Connection” provides the necessary reasons for shoppers to return.

Driven by this early success, Etsy has improved its full-year outlook, now anticipating GMS growth in the low single-digit range for 2026.

ETSY Shares Climb Wednesday Morning

ETSY Price Action: Etsy shares were up 7.70% at $68.08 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved