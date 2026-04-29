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Wingstop Restaurants company logo displayed on mobile phone
April 29, 2026 9:10 AM 2 min read

Wingstop Stock Slides As Same-Store Sales Guidance Falters

Mixed Q1 Results Pressure WING Shares

For the period ended March 28, 2026, Wingstop reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, surpassing the $1.03 analyst estimate. However, quarterly revenue of $183.7 million missed the consensus target of $189.1 million, despite growing 7.4% year-over-year. This expansion was driven by 97 net new restaurant openings, resulting in a 17% unit growth rate.

Cautious Outlook And CEO Commentary

Investor sentiment was impacted by updated guidance forecasting a low-single-digit decline in domestic same-store sales for the full year 2026. During the first quarter, domestic same-store sales fell 8.7% due to lower transaction volumes amid continued pressure on consumer spending.

President and CEO Michael Skipworth highlighted the “resiliency of our asset-light, highly franchised model,” noting that Wingstop still achieved system-wide sales growth and double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth.

Skipworth characterized 2026 as a “transformational year” and expressed confidence in the company's ability to return to growth while scaling toward becoming a top 10 global restaurant brand. The company also reiterated its annual global unit growth guidance of 15% to 16%.

WING Shares Slide Wednesday Morning

WING Price Action: Wingstop shares were down 10.68% at $154.50 during pre-market trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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