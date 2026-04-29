Wingstop Stock Slides As Same-Store Sales Guidance Falters

Wingstop stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s weighing on WING shares?

Mixed Q1 Results Pressure WING Shares

For the period ended March 28, 2026, Wingstop reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, surpassing the $1.03 analyst estimate. However, quarterly revenue of $183.7 million missed the consensus target of $189.1 million, despite growing 7.4% year-over-year. This expansion was driven by 97 net new restaurant openings, resulting in a 17% unit growth rate.

Cautious Outlook And CEO Commentary

Investor sentiment was impacted by updated guidance forecasting a low-single-digit decline in domestic same-store sales for the full year 2026. During the first quarter, domestic same-store sales fell 8.7% due to lower transaction volumes amid continued pressure on consumer spending.

President and CEO Michael Skipworth highlighted the “resiliency of our asset-light, highly franchised model,” noting that Wingstop still achieved system-wide sales growth and double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth.

Skipworth characterized 2026 as a “transformational year” and expressed confidence in the company's ability to return to growth while scaling toward becoming a top 10 global restaurant brand. The company also reiterated its annual global unit growth guidance of 15% to 16%.

WING Shares Slide Wednesday Morning

WING Price Action: Wingstop shares were down 10.68% at $154.50 during pre-market trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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