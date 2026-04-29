Bloom Energy Stock Surges After Double Beat, Guidance Raise, Analyst Target Hike

Bloom Energy stock is at critical resistance. Why is BE stock breaking out?

Q1 Results

Bloom reported adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 13 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $751.05 million, beating the consensus estimate of $551.55 million, and representing a 130% year-over-year growth.

The company attributed the revenue growth to a 208% product revenue increase.

The company generated $73.6 million in cash flow from operating activities, an increase of $184.3 million year-over-year.

KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bloom, said, “We at Bloom are ushering in the era of digital power for the digital age. Bloom is rapidly becoming the standard and “go-to choice” for on-site power.”

The company raised its fiscal-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from between $1.33 to $1.48 to between $1.85 to $2.25, versus the consensus estimate of $1.36. Furthermore, it raised its fiscal-year 2026 revenue guidance from between $3.10 billion and $3.30 billion to between $3.40 to $3.80 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion

Stock Breaks Into New Highs

Bloom is pushing into fresh 52-week-high territory, trading above last year's $242.20 peak, which is consistent with buyers staying in control of the longer trend. The stock is trading 41.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 84.4% above its 100-day SMA, a spread that points to strong short-term and intermediate trend strength.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which leans toward momentum still building rather than fading. That lines up with the earlier bullish MACD cross in June 2025, which helped set the stage for the current uptrend regime.

The 12-month gain of 1097.09% shows how aggressive the longer-term run has been, which can keep pullbacks sharp when they arrive. Traders also tend to watch whether momentum cools after April's overbought RSI event, since that month marked a prior "too-hot" stretch.

Key Support: $188.50 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers have recently shown up.

Key Resistance: $242.00 — prior 52-week high area that can act like a "prove it" level.

Bloom Shares Rise

BE Price Action: At the time of publication, Bloom shares are trading 22.25% higher at $276.66, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock