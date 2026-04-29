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April 29, 2026 9:02 AM 1 min read

Axil Brands Climbs After Deepening Walmart Partnership

Expansion Builds on Strong Demand

The rollout is expected to begin in Axil's fiscal first quarter and reach approximately 1,250 Walmart stores nationwide.

The move follows a successful initial launch of Axil products at Walmart earlier this year and reflects strong consumer demand for high-performance, affordable hearing protection solutions, according to the company.

Axil said its featured products include models with electronic noise suppression, audio enhancement and Bluetooth functionality, alongside lightweight passive protection options.

The products will be available in Walmart's sporting goods and outdoor sections, providing customers with direct access to the company's hearing protection offerings.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Walmart and bring our flagship MX PRO and MX Passive ear protection products to even more American consumers," said CEO Jeff Toghraie. "This expansion demonstrates Walmart's confidence in the Axil brand and our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality hearing solutions at accessible price points."

Axil Shares Edge Higher

AXIL Price Action: At the time of publication, Axil shares are trading 6.22% higher at $7.17, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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