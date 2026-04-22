Rocket Lab Stock Rides 'Launch Squeeze' Momentum As Backlog Hits $1.85 Billion

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are trading higher Wednesday afternoon as investors lean into the idea that tightening launch capacity could lift pricing power and backlog visibility for space-launch providers.

That "launch squeeze" narrative is getting reinforced by launch prices climbing.

Rocket Lab stock is climbing Wednesday. What’s fueling RKLB momentum?

What Is Driving Rocket Lab’s Stock Momentum?

Rocket Lab is benefiting from customers planning around roughly 10% annual launch price hikes over the next five years, with certain manifests booked two to three years out. SpaceX raised dedicated Falcon 9 pricing to $74 million from $70 million in late February, while rideshare rates moved to $7,000/kg from $6,000/kg.

The broader market is also trading higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Nasdaq-100 up 1.33% and the S&P 500 up 0.88%.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For RKLB

Rocket Lab is holding near the top of its 52-week range, sitting below the $99.58 high and far above the $18.21 low, which is consistent with buyers defending a strong uptrend. The stock is trading 27.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 28.0% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans toward sustained upside momentum rather than a choppy base.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which points to bullish momentum still in control. In everyday terms, MACD staying above the signal line means upside pressure is outweighing pullback pressure right now.

Key Resistance : $99.50 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled.

: $99.50 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $70.50 — near the 20-day/50-day SMA area where trend buyers often step in.

How Rocket Lab Operates in the Space Industry

Rocket Lab is a space company that builds rockets and spacecraft, offering end-to-end mission services for civil, defense, and commercial customers. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and the Photon satellite platform, with operations split between Launch Services and Space Systems.

That mix matters in a "launch squeeze" environment because constrained launch slots can push customers toward credible alternatives, while Rocket Lab's spacecraft business can keep programs moving even when launch timing is tight.

The company serves customers globally and earns key revenue from the United States, which is central to both commercial constellations and national security demand.

Rocket Lab Earnings Preview For May 7

Following last quarter's results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on May 7 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 8 cents (Up from loss of 12 cents YoY)

: Loss of 8 cents (Up from loss of 12 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $190.21 million (Up from $122.57 million YoY)

: $190.21 million (Up from $122.57 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided (profitability-based multiple may be less informative while EPS is negative)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $91.20 (high: $120.00; low: $60.00) across 20 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $105.00) (April 20)

: Buy (Raises Target to $105.00) (April 20) Roth Capital : Buy (Raises Target to $100.00) (April 17)

: Buy (Raises Target to $100.00) (April 17) Citizens: Upgraded to Market Outperform (Target $85.00) (April 7)

RKLB Stock Climbs Wednesday Afternoon

RKLB Stock Price Activity: Rocket Lab shares were up 2.70% at $88.98 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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