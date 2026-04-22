What's Behind The Drop In Cue Biopharma Stock Today?

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) shares are tumbling on Wednesday after the company announced a reverse stock split.

Cue Biopharma shares are retreating from recent levels. What’s weighing on CUE shares?

Cue Seeks 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split

Cue Biopharma said it is implementing a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The move consolidates every 30 shares into one share, and aims to increase the per-share market price of the company’s common stock in order to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

The reverse stock split was approved by the company’s stockholders at the company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on April 13. The company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on April 24.

The broader market is pushing higher today, with the Nasdaq up 1.3% and market breadth positive (an advance/decline ratio of 1.8). Healthcare is also in the green at +0.38%, so Cue's drop is happening while its sector is currently supportive.

CUE Shares Maintain Levels Above Key Averages

Cue Biopharma is still trading in the upper half of its 52-week range (17 cents to $1.03), which shows it has held onto a chunk of its earlier rebound even after Wednesday's selloff. The stock is trading 55.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 64.9% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bullish for short- and intermediate-term trend even with volatility.

The moving average stack is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish near-term alignment), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA (a sign the longer-term trend hasn't fully repaired). That "short-term strength vs. long-term damage" mix often leads to sharp swings around corporate catalysts like a reverse split.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to momentum that is still leaning upward despite today's drop. In everyday terms, MACD being above the signal line means recent price action has been stronger than the longer baseline, even if the tape is choppy.

Key Resistance : 50 cents — a prior ceiling area where rallies have recently stalled

: 50 cents — a prior ceiling area where rallies have recently stalled Key Support: 50 cents — a round-number zone that can become a "line in the sand" after a breakdown

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Following last quarter's results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on May 11, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 11 cents (Up from Loss of 17 cents YoY)

: Loss of 11 cents (Up from Loss of 17 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $1.00 million (Up from 42 cents million YoY)

CUE Shares Slip On Wednesday

CUE Stock Price Activity: Cue Biopharma shares were down 10.45% at approximately 60 cents at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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