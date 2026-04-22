What's Driving Seagate Technology Stock To All-Time Highs?

Seagate Technology stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why are STX shares at highs?

Analysts Raise Price Targets On Seagate Stock

Seagate shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $425 to $625.

The upgrade comes after multiple analysts lifted price targets on the stock this week. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $440 to $515, and BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $450 to $605.

Seagate stock carries a consensus Buy Rating with an average price target of $496.00, per Benzinga analyst data.

STX Stock Trades Above Key Averages

Seagate is extended near the top of its 52-week range after setting a new high above the prior $567.70 peak, which signals strong demand but also less "overhead" supply to lean on. The stock is trading 22.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 54.2% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to a strong short- and intermediate-term uptrend.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 72.14, which is in overbought territory and often shows momentum is running hot. RSI at 72.14 means buyers have been in control lately, but pullbacks can show up faster if sentiment cools.

The 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA (a golden cross that occurred in June 2025), which is consistent with a longer-term bullish trend staying intact. Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 663.04%, a move that reflects a powerful trend but also raises the bar for future execution.

Key Resistance : $586.00 — the current breakout area where follow-through buying gets tested.

: $586.00 — the current breakout area where follow-through buying gets tested. Key Support: $468.50 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers have recently shown up.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Seagate Technology Holdings is set to report earnings on April 28, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $3.39 (Up from $1.90 YoY)

: $3.39 (Up from $1.90 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $2.95 Billion (Up from $2.16 Billion YoY)

: $2.95 Billion (Up from $2.16 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 63.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

STX Shares Rise On Wednesday

STX Stock Price Activity: Seagate Technology shares were up 3.70% at $580.63 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock is currently trading at all-time highs.

Image: Shutterstock