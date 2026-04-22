Robinhood Ventures Fund I Invests $75M in OpenAI

The investment was made through the purchase of approximately $75 million in OpenAI common stock.

The fund’s portfolio includes Airwallex, Boom, Databricks, ElevenLabs, Mercor, OpenAI, Oura, Ramp, Revolut, and Stripe, with more names expected over time.

The company statement said the number of U.S. public companies has dropped sharply since 2000, while private companies have surged in both number and value.

Firms are staying private longer, and by 2025, private companies outnumber public ones by more than 6.5 times, with total valuations exceeding $10 trillion, the statement added.

Technical Analysis

Robinhood is currently trading within a strong upward trend, having gained 105.35% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading 19.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 17.7% above its 50-day SMA, indicating short-term strength. However, it is 6.2% below its 100-day SMA and 16.6% below its 200-day SMA, suggesting some resistance at these longer-term averages.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 61.93, which indicates neutral momentum, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. This positioning implies that there is still room for upward movement without immediate selling pressure.

Key Resistance : $101.00 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $101.00 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: N/A — No clear support level identified at this time.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Robinhood is set to report earnings on April 28, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 40 cents (Up from 37 cents)

: 40 cents (Up from 37 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.15 billion (Up from $927.00 million)

: $1.15 billion (Up from $927.00 million) Valuation: P/E of 42.2x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $117.78. Recent analyst moves include:

Keybanc : Overweight (Lowers Target to $110.00) (April 21)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $110.00) (April 21) Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Raises Target to $110.00) (April 21)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $110.00) (April 21) Mizuho: Outperform (Raises Target to $115.00) (April 20)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Robinhood, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 15.07) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 15.07) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Strong (Score: 83.54) — Indicates robust growth potential.

: Strong (Score: 83.54) — Indicates robust growth potential. Momentum: Bullish (Score: 68.48) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Robinhood’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, suggesting strong potential despite some valuation concerns. The combination of high growth and momentum scores indicates that the stock is positioned well for continued interest from investors.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because HOOD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

HOOD Stock Price Activity: Robinhood Markets shares were up 4.01% at $89.90 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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