GameStop Stock Jumps 4% Wednesday: What's Driving The Move?

GameStop stock is among Wednesday’s top performers. What’s behind GME gains?

What’s GameStop’s $420 Trade-In Promotion?

GameStop is running a three-day console trade-in offer from April 20 to April 23, telling customers they can trade an Xbox or PlayStation 5 for $420.69 in cash in a limited-time deal tied to "420" marketing. The promotion runs for three days from April 20 to April 23.

The campaign leans on the company's long-standing trade-in model while the stock remains in the spotlight this year following CEO Ryan Cohen's push to build a much larger business and Michael Burry's disclosed stake.

GameStop Stock: Key Levels And Trends

More than anything else, the GameStop move appears to be driven by technicals and broader market momentum. GameStop stock has been building strong support just above $20 over the past two years.

GameStop is currently sitting in the upper half of its 52-week range ($19.93 to $35.81), which keeps the longer-term chart in "rebuild" mode. The stock is trading 9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 11.2% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bullish for near-term trend control and suggests buyers have had the edge recently.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is still below the 50-day SMA (a short-term bearish tilt), but the golden cross in March (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) keeps the bigger-picture trend from looking broken. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line above the signal line with a positive histogram, which points to momentum that is currently leaning upward rather than fading.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is down 7.99%, which shows the longer-term tape has been choppy even with periodic bursts of strength. With resistance nearby at $26.00 and support around $22.50, the chart is still defined by clear "line in the sand" levels where sentiment can flip quickly.

Key Resistance : $26.00 — a level where rallies have recently stalled.

: $26.00 — a level where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $22.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up.

GameStop Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for GameStop, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Neutral (Score: 35.94) — The trend is mixed, with strength but not broad-based leadership.

: Neutral (Score: 35.94) — The trend is mixed, with strength but not broad-based leadership. Value : Neutral (Score: 69.02) — Pricing looks closer to the middle of the pack versus peers.

: Neutral (Score: 69.02) — Pricing looks closer to the middle of the pack versus peers. Growth: Strong (Score: 76.4) — The market is assigning above-average growth expectations.

The Verdict: GameStop’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-tilted profile with only moderate momentum, meaning the story can move fast but isn't purely trend-driven right now. With Value also sitting in the neutral-to-firm range, the setup looks more like "selective optimism" than a deep-value or pure momentum trade.

GameStop Stock Price Activity Wednesday

GME Stock Price Activity: GameStop shares were up 4.74% at $25.62 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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