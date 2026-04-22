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April 22, 2026 11:00 AM 1 min read

Stifel Stock Slips Despite Q1 Double Beat

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) reported first-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the market opened. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q1 Results Top Estimates

Stifel reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.45, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39. In addition, it reported revenue of $1.47 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion.

Investment banking revenues increased 44% year-over-year, while advisory revenues rose 59% and capital raising revenues increased 22%. Asset management revenues reached record levels, increasing 12% over the year-ago quarter. 

In the Global Wealth Management segment, net revenues increased to $932.1 million from $850.6 million, while pre-tax net income rose to $330.7 million from $126.4 million. 

In the Institutional Group segment, net revenues increased to $495.3 million from $384.9 million, and pre-tax net income rose to $97.9 million from $27.4 million. 

Client assets totaled $538.7 billion, up 11% from the prior year. 

The company repurchased $224.4 million, or 2.8 million shares, during the quarter and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. 

Stifel Shares Edge Lower

SF Price Action: At the time of publication, Stifel shares are trading 3.61% lower at $79.30, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

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