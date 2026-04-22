BlackBerry Stock Hits New 52-Week High Amid Strategic AI Pivot

BlackBerry stock is showing upward movement. Why is BB stock advancing?

What Is Driving BlackBerry’s AI and Automotive Growth?

BlackBerry's QNX unit says it will integrate QNX OS for Safety 8.0 with Nvidia IGX Thor and the Halos Safety Stack to support real-time, safety-certified AI systems for robotics, medical and industrial use cases.

Separately, Leapmotor selected QNX as the software platform for its upcoming D19 electric SUV, which enters mass production in April 2026 and is built to consolidate cockpit, driver assistance, and connectivity with over-the-air updates.

With early access now available through the IGX Thor Developer Kit, BlackBerry is signaling that as autonomy rises, safety-certified software must be the core starting point rather than a secondary consideration.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For BB Stock

BlackBerry is pressing the top end of its 52-week range, sitting just under the $5.71 high, which shows buyers are still defending the uptrend. The stock is trading 47.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 50.7% above its 100-day SMA, a stretched setup that points to strong momentum but also less room for error if sentiment cools.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 91.16, which flags an overbought condition where upside can get harder to sustain without pauses. RSI at 91.16 reflects unusually aggressive buying pressure, so even "good news" can start producing smaller gains.

Key Resistance : $5.50 — near the prior ceiling area as the stock tests the top of its range

: $5.50 — near the prior ceiling area as the stock tests the top of its range Key Support: $4.00 — a round-number zone where dip-buying often shows up

What Is BlackBerry’s Business Model Today?

BlackBerry, once known for being the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communications for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and other secure communications software to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government and financial institutions.

BlackBerry also has a sizable embedded software business primarily serving the automotive market, with some exposure to the industrial market. That's why the QNX updates matter: the Nvidia integration positions QNX for safety-certified AI workloads beyond autos, while the Leapmotor D19 win reinforces QNX's role as a core platform for next-gen vehicle software and over-the-air updates.

BlackBerry Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for BlackBerry, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 88.57) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 88.57) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market. Value : Weak (Score: 15.83) — The setup implies a pricey valuation profile versus typical peer benchmarks.

: Weak (Score: 15.83) — The setup implies a pricey valuation profile versus typical peer benchmarks. Growth: Bullish (Score: 97.91) — Market expectations are leaning toward stronger growth characteristics than most stocks.

The Verdict: BlackBerry’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-and-growth-heavy profile with a clear valuation tradeoff. If the rally cools, the low Value score helps explain why pullbacks can be sharper when sentiment shifts.

BB Stock Trades Flat Wednesday

BB Stock Price Activity: BlackBerry shares were down 0.36% at $5.59 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.79 early Wednesday.

Image: Shutterstock