What's Going On With Micron Stock Wednesday?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are trading higher Wednesday morning.

Positive Futures Spark Recovery

The Nasdaq is up 0.79% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.71%. This upward swing follows a volatile Tuesday where geopolitical risks weighed on sentiment.

Futures of major benchmark indices were higher after President Donald Trump extended the Iran ceasefire.

Analyst Views On Memory Strength

Cramer added that this small but telling detail could prompt Micron shares to pause following their sharp rally.

Technical Analysis

Micron is holding near the top of its 52-week range, staying close to the March peak, which keeps the longer-term trend firmly in focus.

The stock is trading 13.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 26.5% above its 100-day SMA.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 540.05%.

Key Resistance : $471.50

: $471.50 Key Support: $402.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $517.08. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $535.00) (April 8)

: Buy (Raises Target to $535.00) (April 8) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $425.00) (March 31)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $425.00) (March 31) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $550.00) (March 19)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MU carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were up 3.58% at $465.45 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $471.34, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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