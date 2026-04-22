Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
SoundHound AI logo
April 22, 2026 10:29 AM 3 min read

SoundHound AI Stock Is Climbing Wednesday: What Investors Need To Know

SoundHound AI To Acquire LivePerson: What To Know

SoundHound AI has announced its intent to acquire LivePerson, a strategic move designed to integrate agentic voice AI with digital messaging. This merger establishes a premier, end-to-end omnichannel conversational platform with a massive enterprise footprint, including 25 of the Fortune 100.

With this acquisition, the company anticipates a $500M revenue opportunity and a significantly accelerated path to profitability.

The broader market is also trading in a clear risk-on tone Wednesday morning, with the S&P 500 up 0.8% and the Nasdaq-100 up 0.9% as all 11 sectors advance.

SoundHound Technical Analysis: Rebound Builds But Downtrend Still In Play

SoundHound's chart is still working through a longer-term downtrend after a steep slide from its October 2025 peak, but the rebound from the March swing low is trying to rebuild momentum. The stock is trading 19.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.5% below its 100-day SMA, which indicates strong near-term demand but a still-unsettled intermediate trend.

The moving-average structure remains a headwind, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the death cross that occurred in January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeping the longer trend tilted bearish. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward improving upside pressure compared with the prior downswing.

The 12-month return is up 1.84%, which suggests the stock has been more range-bound than trending despite sharp swings. Price is also well below the $22.17 52-week high from October 2025 and above the $5.83 52-week low set in March, which frames the current rebound as a recovery attempt rather than a full trend reset.

  • Key Resistance: $9.00 — where recent rallies have tended to stall.
  • Key Support: $7.00 — where buyers have recently shown up.

SOUN Earnings Preview: May Report In Focus With Revenue Growth Expected

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: Loss of 7 cents (Down from a loss of 6 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $42.62 million (Up from $29.13 million YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E ratio not provided (loss-making profile typically shifts focus to revenue growth and margin trajectory)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $15.25. Recent analyst moves include:

  • HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Lowers Target to $20.00) (March 2)
  • Piper Sandler: Neutral (Lowers Target to $9.00) (Feb. 27)
  • Piper Sandler: Neutral (Lowers Target to $11.00) (Jan. 5)

SOUN Shares Climb Wednesday Morning

SOUN Stock Price Activity: SoundHound AI shares were up 3.82% at $8.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved