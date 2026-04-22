SoundHound AI Stock Is Climbing Wednesday: What Investors Need To Know

SoundHound AI stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is SOUN stock surging?

SoundHound AI To Acquire LivePerson: What To Know

SoundHound AI has announced its intent to acquire LivePerson, a strategic move designed to integrate agentic voice AI with digital messaging. This merger establishes a premier, end-to-end omnichannel conversational platform with a massive enterprise footprint, including 25 of the Fortune 100.

With this acquisition, the company anticipates a $500M revenue opportunity and a significantly accelerated path to profitability.

The broader market is also trading in a clear risk-on tone Wednesday morning, with the S&P 500 up 0.8% and the Nasdaq-100 up 0.9% as all 11 sectors advance.

SoundHound Technical Analysis: Rebound Builds But Downtrend Still In Play

SoundHound's chart is still working through a longer-term downtrend after a steep slide from its October 2025 peak, but the rebound from the March swing low is trying to rebuild momentum. The stock is trading 19.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.5% below its 100-day SMA, which indicates strong near-term demand but a still-unsettled intermediate trend.

The moving-average structure remains a headwind, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the death cross that occurred in January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeping the longer trend tilted bearish. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward improving upside pressure compared with the prior downswing.

The 12-month return is up 1.84%, which suggests the stock has been more range-bound than trending despite sharp swings. Price is also well below the $22.17 52-week high from October 2025 and above the $5.83 52-week low set in March, which frames the current rebound as a recovery attempt rather than a full trend reset.

Key Resistance : $9.00 — where recent rallies have tended to stall.

: $9.00 — where recent rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $7.00 — where buyers have recently shown up.

SOUN Earnings Preview: May Report In Focus With Revenue Growth Expected

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 7 cents (Down from a loss of 6 cents YoY)

: Loss of 7 cents (Down from a loss of 6 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $42.62 million (Up from $29.13 million YoY)

: $42.62 million (Up from $29.13 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided (loss-making profile typically shifts focus to revenue growth and margin trajectory)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $15.25. Recent analyst moves include:

HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Lowers Target to $20.00) (March 2)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $20.00) (March 2) Piper Sandler : Neutral (Lowers Target to $9.00) (Feb. 27)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $9.00) (Feb. 27) Piper Sandler: Neutral (Lowers Target to $11.00) (Jan. 5)

SOUN Shares Climb Wednesday Morning

SOUN Stock Price Activity: SoundHound AI shares were up 3.82% at $8.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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