Intuitive Machines Stock Rises As Launch Constraints Drive Space Sector Bid

Intuitive Machines stock is approaching key resistance levels. What’s driving LUNR to record levels?

Why Launch Access Is Crucial For Intuitive Machines

Space operators are flagging launch access as the top bottleneck, with some buyers planning around roughly 10% annual launch price hikes over the next five years and certain manifests booked out two to three years.

The pricing pressure is already visible: SpaceX raised dedicated Falcon 9 pricing to $74 million from $70 million in late February, while rideshare rates moved to $7,000/kg from $6,000/kg.

That $4 million jump in Falcon 9 dedicated pricing and the $1,000/kg step-up in rideshare rates are a direct read-through for Intuitive Machines because higher launch costs can raise the value of reliable mission planning and contracted delivery timelines in cislunar programs.

The move also provides a benchmark for other space-linked names because when launch slots get scarce, capital tends to rotate toward companies positioned to monetize constrained access.

The broader market is trading higher today, with the S&P 500 up 0.67% and the Nasdaq-100 up 0.81%. Small-caps are also leading (Russell 2000 up 0.96%), and that risk-on tone lines up with strength in higher-beta space names.

Intuitive Machines Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Intuitive Machines is pressing the top end of its 52-week range, which shows buyers are still willing to pay up after a big run. The stock is trading 37.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 74.4% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to strong short- and intermediate-term trend control by bulls.

The moving average structure stays constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross that occurred in November 2025, which is consistent with a longer-running uptrend staying intact. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 68.22, which is near the upper end of "neutral" and hints momentum is strong but close to overheating. RSI at 68.22 reads like persistent buying pressure that's starting to get crowded.

Key Resistance : $30.00 — a round-number area near the recent peak where rallies can stall.

: $30.00 — a round-number area near the recent peak where rallies can stall. Key Support: $22.50 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers have recently had an edge.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 319.29%, which matches the "momentum-first" behavior often seen in space and aerospace themes. With the 52-week high set at $29.88, price action is behaving like a breakout attempt where follow-through matters more than mean reversion.

Intuitive Machines Earnings Preview For May

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 12 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 5 cents (Up from loss of 11 cents YoY)

: Loss of 5 cents (Up from loss of 11 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $203.95 million (Up from $62.52 million YoY)

: $203.95 million (Up from $62.52 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not available

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $23.28. Recent analyst moves include:

Roth Capital : Buy (Raises Target to $35.00) (April 17)

: Buy (Raises Target to $35.00) (April 17) Stifel : Hold (Raises Target to $22.00) (March 23)

: Hold (Raises Target to $22.00) (March 23) Deutsche Bank: Buy (Raises Target to $22.00) (March 20)

Intuitive Machines Stock Price Movement Today

LUNR Stock Price Activity: Intuitive Machines shares were up 7.15% at $29.81 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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