GE Vernova, Boston Scientific, Intuitive Surgical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 350 points on Wednesday.
Adjusted EPS was $2.06, topping the $1.88 estimate, while revenue of $9.339 billion exceeded the $9.173 billion consensus. GAAP diluted EPS was $17.44.
Revenue rose 16% year over year, with organic growth of 7%, while net income reached $4.7 billion, including $4.5 billion in pre-tax M&A gains primarily from Prolec GE.
GE Vernova shares jumped 14.1% to $1,131.00 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
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