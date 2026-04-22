GE Vernova, Boston Scientific, Intuitive Surgical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 350 points on Wednesday.

Adjusted EPS was $2.06, topping the $1.88 estimate, while revenue of $9.339 billion exceeded the $9.173 billion consensus. GAAP diluted EPS was $17.44.

Revenue rose 16% year over year, with organic growth of 7%, while net income reached $4.7 billion, including $4.5 billion in pre-tax M&A gains primarily from Prolec GE.

GE Vernova shares jumped 14.1% to $1,131.00 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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