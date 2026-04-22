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GE Vernova
April 22, 2026 9:56 AM 3 min read

GE Vernova, Boston Scientific, Intuitive Surgical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 350 points on Wednesday.

Adjusted EPS was $2.06, topping the $1.88 estimate, while revenue of $9.339 billion exceeded the $9.173 billion consensus. GAAP diluted EPS was $17.44.

Revenue rose 16% year over year, with organic growth of 7%, while net income reached $4.7 billion, including $4.5 billion in pre-tax M&A gains primarily from Prolec GE.

GE Vernova shares jumped 14.1% to $1,131.00 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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