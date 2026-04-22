What's Going On With Hub Cyber Stock Wednesday?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares are down during Wednesday’s premarket session.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-50 reverse share split, effective April 20, 2026, aimed at regaining compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirement. Based on 64.1 million shares outstanding as of April 16, the move reduces the share count to roughly 1.28 million post-split.

Separately, HUB Cyber last month announced that CEO Noah Hershcoviz stepped down and resigned from the board effective immediately. Board Chair Renah Persofsky has assumed a more active management role as the company searches for an interim and permanent CEO.

Technical Analysis

Hub Cyber Security is trading significantly below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) by 68.6%, suggesting a bearish short-term trend.

The stock is also 95% below its 50-day SMA, indicating a weak intermediate trend, and is trading 99.8% below its 200-day SMA, which reflects a long-term bearish outlook.

The relative strength index (RSI) currently sits at 30.89, indicating neutral momentum. This level suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, but it is approaching oversold territory, which could signal potential buying opportunities if momentum shifts.

Key Resistance : $6.78 — A significant level where the stock has struggled to maintain upward momentum.

: $6.78 — A significant level where the stock has struggled to maintain upward momentum. Key Support: $2.43 — A critical level that, if broken, could lead to further declines.

Company Context

Hub Cyber Security is engaged in the development of cyber products, software, quality systems, reliability, and risk management. The company operates in several countries and provides cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity professional services.

The majority of its revenue comes from the professional services segment, which offers data and cybersecurity solutions, system security, and reliability services. This focus on professional services positions the company as a key player in the cybersecurity industry, especially as demand for secure data solutions continues to grow.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Hub Cyber Security is set to report earnings on May 4, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 100 cents (Down from 200 cents YoY)

: 100 cents (Down from 200 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $29.56 Million (Down from $35.00 Million YoY)

: $29.56 Million (Down from $35.00 Million YoY) Valuation: Forward P/E of 20.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

HUBC Stock Price Activity: Hub Cyber Security shares were down 16.60% at $2.11 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock