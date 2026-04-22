AMC Shares Surge Wednesday: What's Driving The Move?

AMC Entertainment shares are advancing steadily. What’s driving AMC shares up?

What Is Driving AMC Stock’s Recent Movement?

The company also flagged Mario-themed concessions as its second-best performer for popcorn buckets and related items, behind only the Taylor Swift documentary. That mix of strong demand plus industry consolidation talk is keeping AMC on traders' screens even as sentiment swings quickly.

AMC Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

AMC is rebounding off its March swing low, but it's still well below the $4.08 52-week high, which keeps the longer-term recovery debate unresolved. The stock is trading 29.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 13.8% above its 100-day SMA, which suggests the near-term trend is stronger than the intermediate one.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line above the signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward improving upside momentum after the May 2025 bullish cross. When MACD stays above its signal line, it usually means buyers are still controlling the pace, even if pullbacks show up.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 38.60%, which highlights how much ground AMC still has to recover on a longer horizon. The stock's 200-day SMA sits at $2.16 and shares are 21.5% below it, a reminder that the long-term trend is still a headwind.

Key Resistance : $2.00 — a round-number area where rallies often stall first

: $2.00 — a round-number area where rallies often stall first Key Support: $1.50 — a level buyers have tended to defend near recent trend support

AMC Analyst Sentiment Stays Cautious As Price Targets Trend Lower

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $1.37. Recent analyst moves include:

Macquarie : Neutral (Lowers Target to $1.50) (Feb. 26)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $1.50) (Feb. 26) Citigroup : Sell (Lowers Target to $1.10) (Feb. 25)

: Sell (Lowers Target to $1.10) (Feb. 25) Roth Capital: Neutral (Lowers Target to $1.50) (Feb. 25)

AMC Shares Edge Higher Wednesday Morning

AMC Stock Price Activity: AMC Entertainment shares were up 7.19% at $1.79 Wednesday morning, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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