Axe Compute Stock Rockets Higher On $260 Million GPU Contract

Axe Compute stock is at critical resistance. Why did AGPU hit a new high?

Contract Details

Axe said the agreement has an aggregate contract value of approximately $260 million over 36 months and represents the largest enterprise engagement in the company's history.

Under the contract, the company will deploy a dedicated cluster of 2,304 NVIDIA B300 GPUs along with AI-focused high-speed storage infrastructure designed for large-scale data processing, model training and inference workloads.

The infrastructure will be deployed in a single U.S.-based Tier 3 data center facility and is expected to begin deployment in the third quarter of 2026.

The agreement includes a take-or-pay structure supported by deposits, prepayments and monthly advance payments, providing the company with long-term income visibility.

Axe said the deployment will be supported by 4.8 megawatts of dedicated, redundant power capacity designed to ensure uninterrupted performance for large-scale AI workloads.

Strategic Highlights

The company said the contract reflects its focus on multi-year, dedicated GPU deployments with specified pricing, service levels and deployment locations.

Axe added that the agreement demonstrates demand for purpose-built AI infrastructure designed to support foundation model training, fine-tuning and high-throughput inference at enterprise scale.

Axe Stock Rises

AGPU Price Action: At the time of publication, Axe shares are trading 84.02% higher at $8.98, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.