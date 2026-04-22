Lucid Stock Rebounds From All-Time Low As Uber Reveals Major Ownership Stake

Lucid Group shares are trending higher. Why is LCID stock trading higher?

What Is Driving Lucid Group’s Stock Rebound?

Lucid is trying to stabilize after printing a new all-time low early Monday, with the market still weighing a $300 million underwritten public offering against the demand signal from Uber's planned 35,000-vehicle order.

Late Monday, Uber disclosed an 11.52% stake in Lucid, a headline that's helping lift sentiment after the stock has been pinned near recent lows. The broader partnership package includes Uber's plan to buy at least 35,000 vehicles for a global robotaxi platform and an additional $200 million investment, bringing Uber's total commitment to $500 million.

Lucid's rebound attempt comes right after the stock set a new all-time low on Monday, as traders digested the combined $1.05 billion package that includes $550 million from Ayar Third Investment Company (PIF-affiliated) plus $300 million in gross proceeds from the offering.

That setup keeps dilution risk in the foreground even as the Uber stake headline improves sentiment in the near term, as the stock is forced to prove it can execute.

Critical Technical Levels for LCID Stock

Lucid is still sitting near the bottom of its 52-week range, which keeps the longer-term chart tilted lower even with a premarket bounce. The stock is trading 18.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 31.8% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to sellers still controlling the short-term and intermediate trend.

The broader market saw gains on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq rising 0.70% and the Consumer Discretionary sector gaining 0.60% (ranked 4 of 11 sectors). LCID's premarket strength is therefore happening in a supportive tape, which makes the stock's ability to reclaim key levels the next technical question.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 31.52, which is near the oversold line and often shows selling pressure has become stretched. RSI at 31.52 reflects heavy recent selling, but it also means rebounds can appear quickly if sellers ease up.

Key Resistance : $10.00 — a prior "line in the sand" area where rebounds have tended to stall.

: $10.00 — a prior "line in the sand" area where rebounds have tended to stall. Key Support: $7.50 — a round-number zone where buyers often try to slow selloffs.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is down 69.48%, which fits a prolonged downtrend rather than a quick pullback. With the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, the chart still needs sustained follow-through to change the longer-term trend.

Lucid Group Earnings Preview For May

The countdown is on: Lucid Group, Inc. Common Stock is set to report earnings on May 5.

EPS Estimate : $-2.34 (Down from $-2.00 YoY)

: $-2.34 (Down from $-2.00 YoY) Revenue Estimate: $404.79 million (Up from $235.05 million YoY)

Is LCID Stock A Buy? Analyzing The Hold Rating Consensus

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $13.33. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Hold (Lowers Target to $10.00) (April 15)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $10.00) (April 15) Baird : Neutral (Lowers Target to $12.00) (April 15)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $12.00) (April 15) Citigroup: Initiated with Buy (Target $17.00) (March 18)

LCID Stock Price Movement in Premarket

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were up 1.69% at $7.23 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Lucid