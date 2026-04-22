Why Is Clearmind Medicine Stock Sliding On Wednesday?

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) shares are sliding on Wednesday morning. The stock is undergoing a price correction following a massive two-day rally.

On Monday, the ticker skyrocketed over 100%, hitting highs near $1.52.

Clinical Trial Success Fuels Volatility

The initial surge followed positive Phase I/IIa clinical trial results for CMND-100. The drug candidate targets Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

Clearmind reported the treatment met primary safety and tolerability endpoints.

The third cohort showed a strong safety profile. No serious adverse events occurred, even at the highest tested doses.

Regulatory Tailwinds

The company commended President Donald Trump's Saturday executive order.

The order directs the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prioritize breakthrough psychedelic therapies.

Technical Analysis

Clearmind's chart remains pinned near the low end of its 52-week range of $52.40 to 59 cents. The stock is trading 23.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 62.8% below its 100-day SMA.

Key Resistance : $1.00 — a round-number area near the 20-day SMA where rebounds can stall

: $1.00 — a round-number area near the 20-day SMA where rebounds can stall Key Support: 50 cents — a nearby "line in the sand" area around the recent 52-week low zone

CMND Stock Price Activity: Clearmind Medicine shares were down 9.68% at $0.74 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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