CME Stock Under Pressure After Double Miss

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported worst-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
- CME shares are under pressure. Why is CME stock retreating?
Q1 Results
CME reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.36, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37. The company reported revenue of $1.88 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.
On a GAAP basis, CME reported revenue of $1.9 billion and operating income of $1.3 billion. Net income totaled $1.2 billion and diluted earnings per share came in at $3.18.
On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.4 billion and net income was $1.2 billion.
Average daily volume reached a quarterly record of 36.2 million contracts, up 22% year-over-year. Non-U.S. average daily volume rose 30% to a record 11.4 million contracts, with APAC up 33% and EMEA up 29%.
Clearing and transaction fees revenue totaled a record $1.5 billion, while market data revenue came in at a record $224 million.
As of March 31, the company reported $2.6 billion in cash and $3.4 billion in debt. CME paid approximately $2.7 billion in dividends during the quarter and repurchased $536 million in common shares.
CME Shares Edge Lower
CME Price Action: At the time of publication, CME shares are trading 1.51% lower at $280.10, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
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