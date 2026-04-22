CME Stock Under Pressure After Double Miss

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported worst-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

CME shares are under pressure. Why is CME stock retreating?

Q1 Results

CME reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.36, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37. The company reported revenue of $1.88 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

On a GAAP basis, CME reported revenue of $1.9 billion and operating income of $1.3 billion. Net income totaled $1.2 billion and diluted earnings per share came in at $3.18.

On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.4 billion and net income was $1.2 billion.

Average daily volume reached a quarterly record of 36.2 million contracts, up 22% year-over-year. Non-U.S. average daily volume rose 30% to a record 11.4 million contracts, with APAC up 33% and EMEA up 29%.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue totaled a record $1.5 billion, while market data revenue came in at a record $224 million.

As of March 31, the company reported $2.6 billion in cash and $3.4 billion in debt. CME paid approximately $2.7 billion in dividends during the quarter and repurchased $536 million in common shares.

CME Shares Edge Lower

CME Price Action: At the time of publication, CME shares are trading 1.51% lower at $280.10, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.