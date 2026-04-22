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In this photo illustration Sonoco Products Company logo is seen on a mobile phone and a computer screen.
April 22, 2026 8:02 AM 1 min read

Sonoco Products Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins Target Hospitality, Calix And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 250 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Sonoco reported quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.21 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.676 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.713 billion.

Sonoco Products shares dipped 5.7% to $53.55 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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