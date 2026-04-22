Why Is Beyond Meat Stock Surging Wednesday?

Short Squeeze Dynamics In Play
Short interest in the plant-based protein company climbed. Data shows a rise from 133.53 million to 141.73 million shares. This represents 30.82% of the company’s publicly available float.
Current trading volume averages 26.97 million shares per day. At this pace, short sellers need 5.25 days to cover positions.
Meme-Stock Momentum Returns
Beyond Meat Technical Analysis
Beyond Meat is rebounding off the lower end of its 52-week range after setting a 52-week low in October, but it’s still far below the prior 52-week high of $7.69—keeping the longer-term recovery story fragile.
The stock is trading 54.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 27% above its 100-day SMA.
The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 68.92, which is near the overbought threshold and can mean upside is getting crowded in the short run.
The 12-month return is down 60.04%. The fact that the stock is still 33.1% below its 200-day SMA also reinforces that the long-term trend hasn’t fully flipped back to bullish.
- Key Resistance: $1.50
- Key Support: $1
BYND Stock Price Activity: Beyond Meat shares were up 6.22% at $1.11 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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