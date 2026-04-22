Why Is Psyence Biomedical Stock Falling Wednesday?

Investors Pivot to Profit-Taking

Trump Executive Order Boosts Sector

The rally was sparked by President Donald Trump signing an executive order to accelerate mental illness treatments. The order specifically targets faster reviews for psychedelic drugs and includes a reported $50 million commitment for ibogaine research.

Ibogaine Supply Chain Advantages

Psyence Biomedical stands out due to its GMP-compliant ibogaine platform. Through PsyLabs, the company manages sourcing, extraction, and purification in Africa. Psyence is pitching itself as a rare picks-and-shovels supplier. The company already holds stabilized, pharmaceutical-grade ibogaine doses in its current inventory.

Technical Analysis

Psyence Biomedical is still trying to rebuild its longer-term chart after a deep drawdown, but the short-term trend has turned aggressive.

The stock is trading 115.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 68.7% above its 100-day SMA, which points to strong near-term momentum but also a more “stretched” distance that can invite snapback moves.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 78.66, which indicates overbought conditions and a higher risk of choppy pullbacks. RSI at 78.66 shows buyers have been in control lately, but it also signals momentum may be overheated.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 56.60%, which keeps the bigger-picture trend fragile despite the recent rebound. It’s also far below its 52-week high of $468.36 and above the 52-week low of $1.92, reinforcing that volatility has been extreme and trend confidence is still developing.

Key Resistance : $8.00 — a round-number area where sellers often show up first

: $8.00 — a round-number area where sellers often show up first Key Support: $4.50 — near the 20-day EMA zone where dip-buyers may defend trend

PBM Stock Price Activity: Psyence Biomedical shares were down 15.17% at $8.05 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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